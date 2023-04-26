For the quarter ended March 2023, Microsoft (
Compared to Estimates, Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2023, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) reported revenue of $52.86 billion, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.45, compared to $2.22 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $50.93 billion, representing a surprise of +3.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.22.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Microsoft performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Productivity and Business Processes - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y: 11% compared to the 7.72% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y: 7% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3.27%.
- More Personal Computing - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y: -9% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of -16.61%.
- Intelligent Cloud - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y: 16% versus 14.78% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Revenue- Intelligent Cloud: $22.08 billion compared to the $21.84 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Productivity and Business Processes: $17.52 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $17.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
- Revenue- More Personal Computing: $13.26 billion compared to the $12.12 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Office products and cloud services: $12.44 billion compared to the $11.86 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
- Revenue- LinkedIn: $3.70 billion compared to the $3.68 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Server products and cloud services: $20.03 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.
- Revenue- Windows: $5.33 billion compared to the $4.92 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Gaming: $3.61 billion versus $3.45 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
Shares of Microsoft have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.