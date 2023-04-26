Back to top

Chipotle (CMG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.37 billion, up 17.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.50, compared to $5.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.89, the EPS surprise was +18.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chipotle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales: 10.9% versus 8.54% estimated by 11 analysts on average.
  • Total restaurants: 3224 versus 3239.27 estimated by 11 analysts on average.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Opened: 41 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 54.6.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Beginning of period: 3187 compared to the 3187 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Food and beverage revenue: $2.35 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.
  • Delivery service revenue: $17.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Chipotle here>>>

Shares of Chipotle have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

