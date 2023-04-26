Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Trustmark (TRMK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Trustmark (TRMK - Free Report) reported $192.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.33 million, representing a surprise of +2.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Trustmark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.6% versus 67.84% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.39% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.45%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.04% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.09%.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $141.07 million compared to the $139.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest income: $51.38 million compared to the $51.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $137.60 million versus $136.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Trustmark here>>>

Shares of Trustmark have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

