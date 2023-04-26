Compared to Estimates, Alphabet (GOOGL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Alphabet (
GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) reported revenue of $58.07 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.17, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.19 billion, representing a surprise of +1.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Alphabet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total traffic acquisition costs: $11.72 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $11.81 billion. Headcount: 190711 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 176935.2. Revenue- EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa): $21.08 billion versus $20.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Revenue- US-Total: $32.86 billion versus $32.75 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Revenue- Other Americas (Canada and Latin America): $4.08 billion compared to the $3.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Revenue- APAC (Asia-Pacific): $11.68 billion compared to the $12.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year. Revenue- Google Advertising- Total: $54.55 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $53.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Revenue- Google properties: $47.05 billion versus $46.02 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Revenue- Google Network: $7.50 billion compared to the $7.76 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year. Revenue- Google other: $7.41 billion compared to the $7.13 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Revenues- Google Services- Total: $61.96 billion versus $60.90 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Revenue- Google Search & other: $40.36 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $39.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. View all Key Company Metrics for Alphabet here>>>
Shares of Alphabet have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Alphabet (GOOGL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2023, Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) reported revenue of $58.07 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.17, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.19 billion, representing a surprise of +1.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Alphabet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Alphabet here>>>
- Total traffic acquisition costs: $11.72 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $11.81 billion.
- Headcount: 190711 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 176935.2.
- Revenue- EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa): $21.08 billion versus $20.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
- Revenue- US-Total: $32.86 billion versus $32.75 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
- Revenue- Other Americas (Canada and Latin America): $4.08 billion compared to the $3.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
- Revenue- APAC (Asia-Pacific): $11.68 billion compared to the $12.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Google Advertising- Total: $54.55 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $53.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
- Revenue- Google properties: $47.05 billion versus $46.02 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Revenue- Google Network: $7.50 billion compared to the $7.76 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Google other: $7.41 billion compared to the $7.13 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Google Services- Total: $61.96 billion versus $60.90 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
- Revenue- Google Search & other: $40.36 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $39.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
Shares of Alphabet have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.