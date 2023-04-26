Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Boston Properties (BXP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Boston Properties (BXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $756.88 million, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $750.79 million, representing a surprise of +0.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boston Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Development and management services: $8.98 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54%.
  • Revenue- Hotel revenue: $8.10 million compared to the $7.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +77.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Lease: $756.88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $737.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Revenue- Parking and other (including insurance proceeds): $24.01 million versus $25.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.50 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.54.
Shares of Boston Properties have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

