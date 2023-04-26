Back to top

Matador (MTDR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Matador Resources (MTDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $560.28 million, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $2.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $527.33 million, representing a surprise of +6.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Matador performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Daily Production Volumes per day - Total: 106654 MBOE/D versus 101887.6 MBOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net Daily Production Volumes per day - Oil: 58941 BBL/D versus 56048.35 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Daily Production Volumes per day - Natural gas: 286.3 MMcf/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 275.37 MMcf/D.
  • Average Sales Prices - Oil without realized derivatives: $75.74 compared to the $75.58 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Sales Prices - Natural gas without realized derivatives: $3.93 versus $3.71 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Third-party midstream services revenues: $26.51 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $48.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.2%.
  • Revenues- Oil and natural gas revenues: $502.91 million versus $443.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Matador here>>>

Shares of Matador have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

