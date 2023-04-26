Back to top

Juniper (JNPR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Juniper Networks (JNPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.37 billion, up 17.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion, representing a surprise of +1.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Juniper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Automated WAN Solutions: $474.50 million versus $456.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.5% change.
  • Net Revenues- Cloud-Ready Data Center: $193.60 million versus $240.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Net Revenues- Service: $459.20 million compared to the $471.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services: $386.70 million versus $380.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
  • Net Revenues- Product: $912.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $874.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.6%.
  • Net Revenues- AI-Driven Enterprise: $317 million versus $264.23 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.1% change.
  • Non-GAAP Gross margin- Service: $318.70 million compared to the $321.66 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Gross margin- Product: $473.90 million versus $445.42 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Juniper have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

