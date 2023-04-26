Back to top

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.3%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Activision Blizzard, Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Bookings: $1.86 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion.
  • Net revenue- Revenues from non-reportable segments: $101 million compared to the $61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.7% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Blizzard: $443 million versus $469.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +61.7% change.
  • Net revenues- Activision: $580 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $614.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28%.
  • Net revenues- King: $739 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $694.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Activision Blizzard, Inc here>>>

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

