Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed at $10.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $321.07 million, up 92.6% from the prior-year quarter.
ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.25% and +38.54%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% lower. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.81, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.