Molina (MOH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Molina (MOH - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.15 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.81, compared to $4.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.23 billion, representing a surprise of -1.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Molina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • MCR - Total: 87.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 87.58%.
  • MCR - Medicare: 88% compared to the 87.99% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • MCR - Marketplace: 68.6% versus 76.03% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ending Membership by Program - Total: 5266 thousand compared to the 5140.73 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid: 4834 thousand versus 4707.64 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ending Membership by Program - Medicare: 161 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 166.44 thousand.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue: $7.89 billion versus $8 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Revenue- Premium tax revenue: $172 million compared to the $222.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace: $490 million versus $508.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid: $6.35 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Revenue- Investment income: $71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.86 million.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare: $1.05 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Molina have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

