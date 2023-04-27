We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, ServiceNow (NOW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2023, ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.1 billion, up 21.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.37, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.04, the EPS surprise was +16.18%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ServiceNow performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Professional services and other: $72 million versus $95.70 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.9% change.
- Revenues- Subscription: $2.02 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.1%.
- Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Subscription: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Professional services and other: $2 million versus $8.52 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.
Shares of ServiceNow have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.