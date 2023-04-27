We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CMS Energy (CMS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 70 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents per share by 6.1%. However, the reported figure declined 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.
The company reported GAAP earnings of 69 cents per share compared with the $1.21 per share recorded in the first quarter of 2022.
Operational Performance
For the quarter under review, CMS Energy’s operating revenues were $2,284 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,307.4 million by 1%. The top line also decreased 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
CMS Energy’s interest charges were $147 million in the first quarter, which moved up 18.5% from the year-ago period.
CMS Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
CMS Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CMS Energy Corporation Quote
Financial Condition
CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $571 million as of Mar 31, 2023, up from $164 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
As of Mar 31, 2023, total debt, financial leases and financing obligations (excluding securitization debt) were $14,314 million compared with $14,139 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
During the three months ended 2023, the company generated cash from operating activities worth $1,040 million compared with $707 million in the year-ago period.
2023 Guidance
CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted earnings guidance. It expects its adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $3.06-$3.12 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMS’ 2023 earnings is currently pegged at $3.10 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
CMS Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
A Recent Utility Release
Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.14 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 14.9%. The reported figure also declined 13.6% from $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Entergy’s reported revenues of $2,981.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,804.2 million by 6.4%. The figure also improved 3.6% from $2,877.9 million in the year-ago quarter due to higher Electric revenues.
Upcoming Releases
Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.09 billion, indicating a 0.9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, suggesting an 11.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Edison International (EIX - Free Report) is slated to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, implying a decline of 2.8% from the prior-year reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EIX’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $4.11 billion, suggesting a 3.6% increase from the prior-year reported figure.