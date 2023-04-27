Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Willis Towers Watson (WTW - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.24 billion, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.84, compared to $2.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion, representing a surprise of +2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Willis Towers Watson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Risk and Broking: $904 million compared to the $908.73 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $309 million compared to the $273.51 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Income- Risk and Broking: $180 million versus $193.35 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $309 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $273.51 million.
  • Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $309 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $273.51 million.
  • Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $309 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $273.51 million.
  • Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $309 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $273.51 million.
  • Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $309 million versus $273.51 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $309 million versus $273.51 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Risk and Broking: $180 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $193.35 million.
  • Operating Income- Risk and Broking: $180 million versus $193.35 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Willis Towers Watson here>>>

Shares of Willis Towers Watson have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise