Compared to Estimates, Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) reported $3.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. EPS of $1.65 for the same period compares to $1.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69, the EPS surprise was -2.37%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tractor Supply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales - YoY change: 2.1% compared to the 4.49% average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Number of stores - Petsense: 189 compared to the 187.8 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of stores: 2353 compared to the 2331 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of stores - Tractor Supply: 2164 compared to the 2128.6 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Selling Square Footage: 37.53 Msq ft compared to the 37.5 Msq ft average estimate based on four analysts.
  • New stores opened - Tractor Supply: 17 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.67.
  • New stores opened - Petsense: 3 compared to the 2.33 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tractor Supply here>>>

Shares of Tractor Supply have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

