Lilly (LLY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Eli Lilly (
LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) reported $6.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.9%. EPS of $1.62 for the same period compares to $2.62 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.81 billion, representing a surprise of +2.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lilly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales- Oncology- United States (U.S.): $753.40 million versus $813.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net sales- Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773) - ROW: $248.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $241 million. Net sales- Diabetes- United States (U.S.): $3.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.62 billion. Net sales- Verzenio- ROW: $289.80 million compared to the $249.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- Total: $236.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $224.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Net sales- Humulin [$M]: $252 million versus $253.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change. Net sales- Humalog [$M]: $460.90 million versus $481.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.4% change. Net sales- Forteo [$M]: $122.30 million compared to the $110.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year. Net sales- Erbitux [$M]: $129.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $115.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Net sales- Alimta [$M]: $58.20 million compared to the $81.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -83.1% year over year. Trulicity (Dulaglutide / GLP-1 Fc / LY2189265)- Total: $1.98 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change. Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773)- Total: $577.50 million compared to the $543.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.7% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Lilly here>>>
Shares of Lilly have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Lilly (LLY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) reported $6.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.9%. EPS of $1.62 for the same period compares to $2.62 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.81 billion, representing a surprise of +2.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lilly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Lilly here>>>
- Net sales- Oncology- United States (U.S.): $753.40 million versus $813.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net sales- Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773) - ROW: $248.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $241 million.
- Net sales- Diabetes- United States (U.S.): $3.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.62 billion.
- Net sales- Verzenio- ROW: $289.80 million compared to the $249.30 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- Total: $236.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $224.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
- Net sales- Humulin [$M]: $252 million versus $253.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
- Net sales- Humalog [$M]: $460.90 million versus $481.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.4% change.
- Net sales- Forteo [$M]: $122.30 million compared to the $110.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.
- Net sales- Erbitux [$M]: $129.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $115.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
- Net sales- Alimta [$M]: $58.20 million compared to the $81.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -83.1% year over year.
- Trulicity (Dulaglutide / GLP-1 Fc / LY2189265)- Total: $1.98 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.
- Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773)- Total: $577.50 million compared to the $543.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.7% year over year.
Shares of Lilly have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.