Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR - Free Report) reported $531.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.2%. EPS of $2.70 for the same period compares to $1.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $512.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.55, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.47% versus 3.32% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.21% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.14%.
  • Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance: $47.90 billion compared to the $48.72 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $425.84 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $402.44 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $399.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $378.24 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $105.27 million compared to the $104.38 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Other charges, commissions and fees: $11.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.51 million.
  • Interchange and card transaction fees: $4.89 million compared to the $4.37 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $21.88 million compared to the $22.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other non-interest (loss) income: $11.68 million compared to the $10.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Insurance commissions and fees: $18.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.37 million.
  • Trust and investment management fees: $36.14 million versus $40.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Cullen/Frost have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

