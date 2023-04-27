Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hasbro (HAS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1 billion, down 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +14.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $876.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was -75.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hasbro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • External Net Revenues- Entertainment: $185.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $193.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.5%.
  • External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: $295.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $262.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming: $217.90 million compared to the $194.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming: $77.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.97 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: $76.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $89.85 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Entertainment: -$8.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.10 million.
Shares of Hasbro have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

