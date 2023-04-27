Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sirius XM (SIRI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sirius XM (SIRI - Free Report) reported $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion, representing a surprise of -1.06%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending subscribers - Sirius XM: 34024 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 34105.97 thousand.
  • Self-pay subscribers Net additions - Sirius XM: -347 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of -95.26 thousand.
  • Ending subscribers - Pandora: 6222 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6204.37 thousand.
  • Paid promotional subscribers - Sirius XM: 1984 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1755.88 thousand.
  • Advertising revenue: $375 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $374.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
  • Equipment revenue: $46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.2%.
  • Other revenue: $32 million versus $36.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.5% change.
  • Subscriber revenue: $1.69 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
  • Revenue from Sirius XM- Equipment revenue: $46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.51 million.
  • Revenue from Pandora- Subscriber revenue: $128 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $125.83 million.
  • Revenue from Pandora- Advertising revenue: $334 million compared to the $337.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue from Sirius XM- Advertising revenue: $41 million versus $46.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Sirius XM have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

