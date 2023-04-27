We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sirius XM (SIRI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Sirius XM (SIRI - Free Report) reported $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion, representing a surprise of -1.06%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Ending subscribers - Sirius XM: 34024 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 34105.97 thousand.
- Self-pay subscribers Net additions - Sirius XM: -347 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of -95.26 thousand.
- Ending subscribers - Pandora: 6222 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6204.37 thousand.
- Paid promotional subscribers - Sirius XM: 1984 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1755.88 thousand.
- Advertising revenue: $375 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $374.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
- Equipment revenue: $46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.2%.
- Other revenue: $32 million versus $36.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.5% change.
- Subscriber revenue: $1.69 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
- Revenue from Sirius XM- Equipment revenue: $46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.51 million.
- Revenue from Pandora- Subscriber revenue: $128 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $125.83 million.
- Revenue from Pandora- Advertising revenue: $334 million compared to the $337.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue from Sirius XM- Advertising revenue: $41 million versus $46.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Sirius XM have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.