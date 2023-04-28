Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intel (INTC) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Intel (INTC - Free Report) reported $11.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 36.2%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.05 billion, representing a surprise of +5.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +75.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services: $118 million versus $265.67 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Network and Edge: $3.72 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Client Computing Group: $5.77 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38%.
  • Net Revenues- Datacenter and AI: $3.72 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.4%.
  • Net Revenues- Mobileye: $458 million versus $495.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Intel here>>>

Shares of Intel have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Intel Corporation (INTC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise