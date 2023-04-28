Back to top

Company News for Apr 28, 2023

  • Mastercard Inc.’s ((MA - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.’s ((MRK - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.5% after the company posted first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.40, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.
  • Shares of The Southern Co. ((SO - Free Report) ) advanced 1.3% after posting first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71.
  • Shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. ((NOC - Free Report) ) appreciated 1.9% after reporting first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $5.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.16.

