Compared to Estimates, SEI (SEIC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, SEI Investments (
SEIC Quick Quote SEIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $469.12 million, down 19.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.79, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $469.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was -3.66%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how SEI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Assets under management - Investment Advisors: $73.03 billion compared to the $73.62 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Assets under management - Investments in New Business: $2.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.11 billion. Assets under management - Private Banks: $27.09 billion versus $25.96 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Assets under management - Institutional Investors: $76.52 billion versus $76.61 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs: $84.96 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $85.94 billion. Revenue- Private Banks: $122.60 million compared to the $122.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -42.6% year over year. Revenue- Investment Advisors: $106.54 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $107.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%. Revenue- Institutional Investors: $74.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $76.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.5%. Information processing and software servicing fees: $97.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $99.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -48.1%. Revenue- Investments in New Business: $5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%. Asset management, administration and distribution fees: $371.83 million versus $370.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change. Revenue- Investment Managers: $160.69 million compared to the $157.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
Shares of SEI have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
