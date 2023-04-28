We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings
Gentex (GNTX - Free Report) reported $550.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $544.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +10.53%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Gentex here>>>
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units: 12717 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11987.36 thousand.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors: 8197 thousand versus 7890.39 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors: 4519 thousand compared to the 4096.97 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors: 2426 thousand versus 2344.67 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units: 8672 thousand versus 8052.47 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units: 4045 thousand versus 3934.89 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors: 5771 thousand versus 5545.71 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors: 2901 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2506.75 thousand.
- Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors: 1619 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1590.22 thousand.
- Revenue- Other: $13.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.1%.
- Revenue- Automotive products: $537.40 million compared to the $524.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year.
Shares of Gentex have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.