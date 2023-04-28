We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
New York Community Bancorp (NYCB - Free Report) reported $652 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 88.4%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $602.97 million, representing a surprise of +8.13%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how New York Community Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for New York Community Bancorp here>>>
- Efficiency Ratio: 60.48% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 64.26%.
- Net Interest Margin [%]: 2.6% compared to the 2.53% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $86.67 billion compared to the $82.46 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net Interest Income: $555 million compared to the $520.23 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Bank-owned life insurance: $10 million versus $7.69 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Fee income: $27 million compared to the $29.53 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Other non-interest (loss) income: $11 million versus $26.55 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net gain on loan sales and securitizations: $20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.80 million.
- Net return on mortgage servicing rights: $22 million versus $16.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of New York Community Bancorp have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.