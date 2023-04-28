FLEETCOR (FLT) to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

The company has a decent earnings surprise history with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters. The average earnings surprise is 3.8%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate for the top line are currently pegged at $881.3 million, up 11.7% from the year-ago actual figure. The expected uptick can be associated with robust demand for its services and benefits from strategic acquisitions.
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise FleetCor Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Quote Segmental Information
Revenues from the Corporate payment segment are likely to have increased 19% on a year-over-year basis, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of which is currently pegged at $219 million. This might have been due to the likely growth in demand driven by direct and cross-border sales.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Fuel segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $336 million, indicating a 5.3% increase year over year. Such an uptick can be correlated to the continuing improvement in fuel prices.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Lodging segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $117 million, indicating a 23.2% increase year over year. Such a surge can be correlated to the likely benefits from the enlarged service suite introduced by the company.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $3.69 per share which indicates a decline of 1.1% from the year-ago figure. Our estimate indicates a decline of 0.8% from the year-ago figure. The slight increase can be due to the likely focus on cost control and organic growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FLT this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
FLT has an Earnings ESP of -0.78% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader
Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season. Charles River Associates ( CRAI Quick Quote CRAI - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CRAI is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the market open.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.33 per share, down 13.1% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, up 2.8% from the figure reported a year ago. CRAI had an average surprise of 19.8% in the previous four quarters.
Avis Budget ( CAR Quick Quote CAR - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 1, after the market close.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.42 per share, down 65.8% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, up 2.9% from the prior-year figure. CAR had an average surprise of 78% in the previous four quarters.
Aptiv ( APTV Quick Quote APTV - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. APTV is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the market open.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, up 41.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.53 billion, up 8.4% from the prior-year figure. APTV has an average negative earnings surprise of 6.6% in the previous four quarters.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
FLEETCOR (FLT) to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT - Free Report) is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on May 3, after market close.
The company has a decent earnings surprise history with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters. The average earnings surprise is 3.8%.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate for the top line are currently pegged at $881.3 million, up 11.7% from the year-ago actual figure. The expected uptick can be associated with robust demand for its services and benefits from strategic acquisitions.
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Quote
Segmental Information
Revenues from the Corporate payment segment are likely to have increased 19% on a year-over-year basis, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of which is currently pegged at $219 million. This might have been due to the likely growth in demand driven by direct and cross-border sales.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Fuel segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $336 million, indicating a 5.3% increase year over year. Such an uptick can be correlated to the continuing improvement in fuel prices.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Lodging segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $117 million, indicating a 23.2% increase year over year. Such a surge can be correlated to the likely benefits from the enlarged service suite introduced by the company.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $3.69 per share which indicates a decline of 1.1% from the year-ago figure. Our estimate indicates a decline of 0.8% from the year-ago figure. The slight increase can be due to the likely focus on cost control and organic growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FLT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
FLT has an Earnings ESP of -0.78% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CRAI is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the market open.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.33 per share, down 13.1% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, up 2.8% from the figure reported a year ago. CRAI had an average surprise of 19.8% in the previous four quarters.
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 1, after the market close.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.42 per share, down 65.8% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, up 2.9% from the prior-year figure. CAR had an average surprise of 78% in the previous four quarters.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. APTV is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the market open.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, up 41.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.53 billion, up 8.4% from the prior-year figure. APTV has an average negative earnings surprise of 6.6% in the previous four quarters.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.