Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) closed at $65.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 15.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 145% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $450.86 million, up 10.87% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion, which would represent changes of +58.64% and +11.82%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Ollie's Bargain Outlet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.68, so we one might conclude that Ollie's Bargain Outlet is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that OLLI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.