Image: Bigstock
Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH - Free Report) closed at $7.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug and medical device developer had gained 1.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.
Bellerophon Therapeutics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.48, up 18.64% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.65% lower within the past month. Bellerophon Therapeutics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
