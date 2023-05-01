Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR - Free Report) is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.1% downward over the last 60 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) is focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for serious life-threatening medical conditions, mostly for children. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 22.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Cutera (CUTR - Free Report) is a designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 60 days.

