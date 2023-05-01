See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) - free report >>
Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) - free report >>
Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 1st
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR - Free Report) is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.1% downward over the last 60 days.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) is focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for serious life-threatening medical conditions, mostly for children. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 22.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Cutera (CUTR - Free Report) is a designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.