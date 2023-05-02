We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) closed at $57.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 2.2% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 4.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.47 billion, up 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.
D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.87 per share and revenue of $17.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.84% and +1.67%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% lower within the past month. Dominion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.72, so we one might conclude that Dominion Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.