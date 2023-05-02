Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Q1 Earnings

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) reported $877.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 110.7%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $831.46 million, representing a surprise of +5.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how VICI Properties Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Golf revenues: $9.85 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
  • Revenues- Other income: $18.34 million compared to the $18.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +118.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans: $371.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $322.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +409.2%.
  • Revenues- Income from sales-type leases: $478.39 million compared to the $466.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.4% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.52 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.60.
Shares of VICI Properties Inc. have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

