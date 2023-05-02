Back to top

Company News for May 2, 2023

  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) decreased a further 3.2% amid rising concerns over the health of its cloud computing business.
  • Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC - Free Report) fell 6.3% on further deepening of the regional banking crisis.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM - Free Report) shares slid 3.1% as global oil prices fell.
  • Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) rose 8.9% after reporting first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, widely beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.

