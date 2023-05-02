Back to top

Leidos (LDOS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) reported $3.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $1.47 for the same period compares to $1.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59, the EPS surprise was -7.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Leidos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Defense Solutions: $2.11 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
  • Revenues- Health: $710 million compared to the $677.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Civil: $877 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $884.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Defense Solutions: $177 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.60 million.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Health: $113 million compared to the $105.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Civil: $56 million versus $87.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Leidos have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

