Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Pros Holdings (PRO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Pros Holdings (PRO - Free Report) reported $73.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pros Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total subscription maintenance and support: $61.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $59.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $55.97 million versus $54.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and support: $5.71 million compared to the $5.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $11.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pros Holdings here>>>

Shares of Pros Holdings have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise