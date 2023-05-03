Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Voya (VOYA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Voya Financial (VOYA - Free Report) reported revenue of $261 million, down 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $288.1 million, representing a surprise of -9.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Voya performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Fee income: $464 million compared to the $466.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $545 million versus $440.85 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Premiums: $685 million versus $692.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Adjusted operating earnings before income taxes- Corporate: -$68 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$58.35 million.
  • Adjusted operating earnings before income taxes- Investment Management: $33 million compared to the $51.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted operating earnings before income taxes- Wealth Solutions: $132 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $172.11 million.
  • Adjusted operating earnings before income taxes- Health Solutions: $94 million compared to the $68.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Voya have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

