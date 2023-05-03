Back to top

Company News for May 3, 2023

  • Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW - Free Report) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL - Free Report) plummeted 27.8% and 15.1%, respectively, on the regional banking crisis.
  • Shares of BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) dropped 8.1% after reporting first-quarter 2023 revenues of $56.95 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.48 billion.
  • Shell plc’s (SHEL - Free Report) shares slid 3.5% as global oil prices tanked.
  • Shares of Woodward, Inc. (WWD - Free Report) jumped 15.4% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77 per share.

