Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Agco (AGCO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Agco (AGCO - Free Report) reported $3.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.1%. EPS of $3.51 for the same period compares to $2.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.64, the EPS surprise was +32.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Asia/Pacific/Africa: $202.80 million versus $213.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change.
  • Net Sales- Europe/Middle East: $1.70 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- South America: $503.80 million versus $514.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.4% change.
  • Net Sales- North America: $923.10 million compared to the $840.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Agco here>>>

Shares of Agco have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AGCO Corporation (AGCO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise