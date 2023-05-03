Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Adient (ADNT) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Adient (ADNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.91 billion, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was -21.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Adient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Asia: $774 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $672.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Inter-segment elimination: -$24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$30.03 million.
  • Revenue- America: $1.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
  • Revenue- EMEA: $1.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.
Shares of Adient have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

