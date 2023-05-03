Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Murphy Oil (MUR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Murphy Oil (MUR - Free Report) reported revenue of $841.72 million, up 52.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $754.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +30.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Murphy Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Crude Oil and condensate Produced - barrels per day: 100.99 KBBL/D compared to the 94.95 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Natural Gas Sold - barrels per day: 404.6 MMcf/D versus 376.47 MMcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net NGLs Produced - barrels per day: 11.33 KBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.75 KBBL/D.
  • Oil equivalent Production per day: 172.5 KBOE/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 168.88 KBOE/D.
  • Total Natural Gas Sold - barrels per day - Onshore - US: 24.16 MMcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 24.07 MMcf/D.
  • Total Natural Gas Sold - barrels per day - Gulf of Mexico - US: 75.2 MMcf/D versus 72.56 MMcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Weighted Average Sales Prices - Crude Oil and Condensate Dollars Per Barrel - Onshore - US: $74.98 compared to the $77.28 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Weighted Average Sales Prices - Crude Oil and Condensate Dollars Per Barrel - Gulf of Mexico - US: $73.27 versus $76.32 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Weighted Average Sales Prices - Natural Gas Liquids Dollars Per Barrel - Onshore - US: $22.11 versus $26.03 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Weighted Average Sales Prices - Natural Gas Liquids Dollars Per Barrel - Gulf of Mexico - US: $25.63 compared to the $27.12 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues from External Customers- United States: $682.30 million versus $738.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues from External Customers- Canada: $155.80 million compared to the $128.91 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Murphy Oil here>>>

Shares of Murphy Oil have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise