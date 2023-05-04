We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX - Free Report) closed at $40.83, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 32% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.45 million, down 7.14% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $407.59 million, which would represent changes of +59.97% and +35.43%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.21% higher within the past month. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.42, so we one might conclude that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow REPX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.