Cognizant (CTSH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Cognizant (CTSH - Free Report) reported $4.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was +5.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cognizant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Products and Resources: $1.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
  • Revenue- Healthcare: $1.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
  • Revenue- Financial services: $1.48 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.
  • Revenue- Communications, Media and Technology: $785 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $761.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
Shares of Cognizant have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

