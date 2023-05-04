Back to top

Etsy (ETSY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) reported revenue of $640.88 million, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $623.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +10.42%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Etsy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total GMS: $3101.4 thousand versus $3090.6 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Percent non-U.S. GMS: 45% compared to the 45% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Active buyers: 95526 compared to the 94929.84 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Active sellers: 7942 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7939.81.
  • Revenue- Services: $173.36 million versus $163 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.
  • Revenue- Marketplace: $467.52 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $460.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
Shares of Etsy have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

