We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
V.F. (VFC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
V.F. (VFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.95, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had lost 2.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 23, 2023. On that day, V.F. is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 68.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.74 billion, down 2.9% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. V.F. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, V.F. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.14.
It is also worth noting that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VFC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.