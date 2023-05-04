Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Qualcomm (QCOM) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.28 billion, down 16.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.15, compared to $3.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.16, the EPS surprise was -0.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Qualcomm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue QCT- external customers: $7.94 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.8%.
  • Revenue QTL- external customers: $1.29 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.4%.
  • Revenues- Non-GAAP Reconciling Items: $36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $34.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
  • QCT revenues- Automotive: $447 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $459.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.9%.
  • QCT revenues- Handsets: $6.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • QCT revenues- IoT: $1.39 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.4%.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL: $871 million compared to the $909.33 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT: $2.11 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Qualcomm have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

