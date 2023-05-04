Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA - Free Report) reported $4.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +24.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Corteva, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Crop Protection: $2.19 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Revenue- Seed: $2.70 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Operating EBITDA- Seed: $652 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $608.78 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate: -$24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$26 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection: $603 million compared to the $496.23 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Corteva, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Corteva, Inc. have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

