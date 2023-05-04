Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AssetMark Financial (AMK) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, AssetMark Financial (AMK - Free Report) reported revenue of $176.56 million, up 19.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177.42 million, representing a surprise of -0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AssetMark Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Asset-based revenue: $131.04 million versus $133.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
  • Other revenue: $3.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +289.5%.
  • Subscription-based revenue: $3.54 million versus $3.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
  • Spread-based revenue: $38.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1857.2%.
Shares of AssetMark Financial have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

