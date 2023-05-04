See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
MassMutual Disciplined Growth Svc (DEIGX) - free report >>
Fidelity Select Tech Hardware (FDCPX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral R (OGMNX - Free Report) : 1.32% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. OGMNX is classified as a Sector - Precious Metal fund, and these mutual funds invest in stocks with a focus on the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. OGMNX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.69%.
Fidelity Select Tech Hardware (FDCPX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FDCPX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 13.66% over the last five years, FDCPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Service Class (DEIGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. DEIGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. DEIGX has an expense ratio of 0.78%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 10.36% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.