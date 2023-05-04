Back to top

BrightView (BV) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) reported revenue of $650.4 million, down 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.07, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $631.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was +46.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BrightView performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue-Maintenance Services: $497.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $481.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.
  • Revenue-Maintenance Services - Snow Removal Services: $138.80 million compared to the $119.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue-Maintenance Services - Landscape Maintenance Services: $359 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $361.79 million.
  • Revenue-Development Services: $155.60 million compared to the $151.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Corporate: -$18 million versus -$15.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Development Services: $13.10 million compared to the $12.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Maintenance Services: $51.70 million compared to the $41.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of BrightView have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

