BorgWarner (BWA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, BorgWarner (BWA - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.18 billion, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21 billion, representing a surprise of -0.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BorgWarner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Fuel Injection: $568 million compared to the $625.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Aftermarket: $330 million versus $344.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +61% change.
  • Net sales- Inter-segment eliminations: -$139 million compared to the -$150.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- e-Propulsion & Drivetrain: $1.44 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Net sales- Air Management: $1.98 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
  • Segment Adjusted Operating Income- Fuel Injection: $48 million versus $69.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- e-Propulsion & Drivetrain: $76 million versus $108.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Air Management: $285 million versus $272.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Adjusted Operating Income- Aftermarket: $45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.49 million.
Shares of BorgWarner have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

