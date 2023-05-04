Yum (YUM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Yum Brands (
YUM Quick Quote YUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.65 billion, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was -7.02%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change: 7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.75%. System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change: 9% versus 5.35% estimated by seven analysts on average. System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change: 8% versus 5.93% estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - KFC Division: 27785 compared to the 27905.6 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $401 million versus $395.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change. Revenues- Franchise and property revenues: $770 million versus $766.20 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change. Revenues- Company sales: $474 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $470.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Revenues- KFC Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $165 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.32 million. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division: $132 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Revenues- Pizza Hut Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $94.51 million. Revenues- Taco Bell Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $142 million versus $135.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division - Company sales: $130 million versus $140.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Yum here>>>
Shares of Yum have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Yum (YUM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2023, Yum Brands (YUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.65 billion, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was -7.02%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Yum here>>>
- System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change: 7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.75%.
- System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change: 9% versus 5.35% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change: 8% versus 5.93% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - KFC Division: 27785 compared to the 27905.6 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $401 million versus $395.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
- Revenues- Franchise and property revenues: $770 million versus $766.20 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
- Revenues- Company sales: $474 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $470.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
- Revenues- KFC Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $165 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.32 million.
- Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division: $132 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
- Revenues- Pizza Hut Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $94.51 million.
- Revenues- Taco Bell Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $142 million versus $135.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division - Company sales: $130 million versus $140.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Yum have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.