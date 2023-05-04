We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hyatt Hotels (H) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2023, Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.68 billion, up 31.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to -$0.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was -12.77%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Hyatt Hotels here>>>
- Distribution and destination management: $328 million versus $252.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change.
- Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels: $314 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $316.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
- Other revenues: $88 million compared to the $78.98 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.
- Net management, franchise, and other fees: $221 million versus $190.14 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Revenues for the reimbursement of costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties: $729 million versus $745.26 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35% change.
- Management and franchise fees: $231 million versus $207.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Owned and leased hotels: $60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.22 million.
Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.