Hyatt Hotels (H) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.68 billion, up 31.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to -$0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was -12.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Distribution and destination management: $328 million versus $252.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change.
  • Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels: $314 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $316.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
  • Other revenues: $88 million compared to the $78.98 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.
  • Net management, franchise, and other fees: $221 million versus $190.14 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues for the reimbursement of costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties: $729 million versus $745.26 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35% change.
  • Management and franchise fees: $231 million versus $207.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Owned and leased hotels: $60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.22 million.
Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

