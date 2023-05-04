Back to top

Image: Bigstock

OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, OneWater Marine (ONEW - Free Report) reported revenue of $524.33 million, up 18.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.56, compared to $2.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $456.95 million, representing a surprise of +14.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OneWater Marine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue - New boat: $355.28 million versus $300.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change.
  • Revenue - Service, parts & other: $78.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.8%.
  • Revenue - Finance & insurance income: $15.32 million versus $15.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Revenue - Pre-owned boat: $75.39 million compared to the $84.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for OneWater Marine here>>>

Shares of OneWater Marine have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise